Houston investigated for slow 311 response to Black & Hispanic residents

grist.org
Stupid You
5d ago
why dont you take it up with your black mayor and hispanic city council members. you votes them in.
Reply
6
Tawnya Pearce
5d ago
BODIES? Like how many are we talking about? You would think IF bodies are being dumped this would have been taken care of immediately. Are they using it as a funeral prep? WTH. And yes this should be taken care of immediately.! Those ppl don’t deserve that
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protesthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How a Houston teen has raised $1.6 million in 72 hours for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputyCovering KatyHouston, TX
Comments / 14