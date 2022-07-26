ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston investigated for slow 311 response to Black & Hispanic residents

Grist
Grist
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
grist.org

Comments / 14

Stupid You
5d ago

why dont you take it up with your black mayor and hispanic city council members. you votes them in.

Reply
6
Tawnya Pearce
5d ago

BODIES? Like how many are we talking about? You would think IF bodies are being dumped this would have been taken care of immediately. Are they using it as a funeral prep? WTH. And yes this should be taken care of immediately.! Those ppl don’t deserve that

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Justice Department#Civil Rights#Racism#Black Hispanic#Guardian#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Housing
Grist

Grist

Seattle, WA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1999, Grist is a beacon in the smog — an independent, irreverent news outlet and network of innovators working toward a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck.

 https://grist.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy