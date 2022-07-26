ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Aug. 2 primary: Branch District Library seeks millage renewal

 5 days ago
On Aug 2, Branch District Library is asking taxpayers for a renewal of 0.4983 mills for library services. The millage will continue to support library branches in Algansee, Bronson, Coldwater, Quincy, Sherwood and Union townships.

Eight years ago, voters said "yes" to the milage and the funding provided for extended hours at many of the branches and increased services.

The millage will cost a homeowner with a taxable value of $100,000, about $49 for the year. Added to the 0.6029 perpetual millage it is about a 1.1 mill total, equaling $69 per year for the average household.

Local millage is about 90 percent of the district library funding — the remaining comes from fines levied by the court system, 2 percent from the state of Michigan and a bit from individual donations and grants.

Statistics from the past eight years at Branch District Library:

  • 160,000 in-person visits per year.
  • 180,000 items used per year.
  • 22,000 cardholders.
  • 240 hours open each week.
  • 100,000 items on the shelves.
  • 900,000 items available for digital download.
  • 1,000 events hosted for all ages each year.

