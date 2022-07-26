ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Urban Impact puts vision into action for Birmingham’s historic 4th Avenue Business District

By Alabama NewsCenter
altoday.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
altoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Equality, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Signage#Bethel Baptist Church#African American#Urban Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP

Comments / 0

Community Policy