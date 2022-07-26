Branch County's COVID cases up 65.5%; Michigan cases holding steady

Michigan reported 16,445 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending July 24, from 16,681 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Michigan ranked 44th among the states where coronavirus was spreading fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the U.S. decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 862,778 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 1.91% of the country's cases.

Branch County reported 96 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 58 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 11,866 cases and 188 deaths.

Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Gogebic County with 401 cases per 100,000 per week; Keweenaw County with 378; and Dickinson County with 297. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases were Wayne County, with 3,216 cases; Oakland County, with 2,360; and Macomb County, with 1,777. Weekly case counts rose in 42 counties from the previous week. The increases increases from the prior week's pace were in Kent, Wayne and Monroe counties.

Cases fell in 38 Michigan counties, with the steepest declines in Oakland County (2,360 cases from 2,703 a week earlier); in Ingham County (353 cases from 543); and in Washtenaw County (771 cases, from 883).

In Michigan, 149 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending July 24. In the week prior, 160 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,652,659 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 37,291 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 90,410,386 people have tested positive and 1,026,951 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 24. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,140

The week before that: 1,077

Four weeks ago: 875

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 75,961

The week before that: 70,927

Four weeks ago: 61,308

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 38 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.