Pa. Rep. Glenn Thompson votes against same-sex marriage days after attending son's gay wedding

 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania lawmaker is facing criticism for attending his gay son's wedding last week, just days after opposing a bill in the U.S. house that would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage into federal law.

Representative Glenn Thompson's office said in a statement that he and his wife were thrilled to attend the nuptials and are very happy to welcome a new son-in-law into the family.

Thompson was one of 157 House Republicans to oppose the legislation, which would protect the right to same-sex and interracial marriages nationwide.

His office did not respond to a follow-up question about why he decided to vote against the measure.

