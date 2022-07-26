Moraine State Park Regatta to return Aug. 5-7
MUDDY CREEK TWP. – The annual Moraine State Park Regatta will take place Aug. 5-7 at the South Shore, just past 225 Pleasant Valley Road.
Event organizers are hoping for a fun weekend with attendees, as over 28,000 people attended the Regatta’s return in 2021, after having to cancel it in 2020.
Aug. 5 schedule
The vendor marketplace will be open from 4-8 p.m., Home Depot will host a “Kids Building Kits” workshop from 4-7 p.m., Butler ATA Martial Arts will host a Tae Kwon Do demonstration and lesson at 5 p.m., Public Lands will host kayaking and stand up paddleboarding every hour from 5-7 p.m., and Shakti Yoga will have an “All Levels” Hatha Yoga at 6 p.m.
Aug. 6 schedule
While the vendor marketplace will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the day will begin with the annual 5K train run/walk at 8:30 a.m., with the awards ceremony at 10 a.m.
Registration is available through the link: https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Portersville/MoraineRegatta5k
At 9 a.m., registration and check-in will begin for the paddlesport races, with the races to begin at 11 a.m. at the non-motorized boat launch, and the awards ceremony to follow at 1 p.m. at the main stage.
Other events throughout the day include:
- Anchor yoga with Shakti Yoga at 10 a.m.
- Kayaking with Carried Away Outfitters from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Kids fishing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kids Building Kits with Home Depot from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Car cruise from 12-4 p.m.
- Archery sessions every half hour with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) from 12:30-5 p.m.
- Standup paddleboarding sessions every half-hour with SurfSUP Adventures from 2-6 p.m.
- Learn about wildlife with Stormy Oaks Nature Conservancy at the kids tent from 1-3 p.m.
- Sing Sing Sing! at the main stage from 4-7 p.m.
- Time Tested at the main stage from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
- Sunset and fireworks paddle with SurfSUP Adventures at 8 p.m.
- Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Aug. 7 schedule
The schedule for the final day includes:
- The vendor marketplace is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- SUP with your Pup with Full Psych Adventures from 10-11:30 a.m.
- Slow Flow Yoga with Shakti Yoga at 11 a.m.
- Kayaking with Carried Away Outfitters from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Kayaking and standup paddleboarding sessions every half-hour with Public Lands from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kids Building Kits with Lowe’s and kids fishing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Paddleboarding with Full Psych Adventures from 12-4 p.m.
- Car cruise from 12-4 p.m.
- Archery sessions every half-hour with DCNR from 12:30-5 p.m.
- Learn about wildlife with Stormy Oaks Nature Conservancy at the kids tent from 1-3 p.m.
- Pickup for the Memorial Butterfly release will begin at 3 p.m. at the information tent, with the release, presented by Oliver Outdoor, to take place at 4 p.m. on the main stage.
