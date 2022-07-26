Tell me what to cover this school year

Hello and greetings from the 🌴 horrifically humid Orlando, Florida! 🌴 I’m here for the Education Writers Association’s annual conference, surrounded by my counterparts at news outlets across the country.

Masks are back, baby!

Jefferson County families, universal masking is once again required in JCPS facilities and on school buses. If you locked your masks away, please retrieve your mask collection and put it in a spot where you won’t forget it.

Jefferson County hit the high community level for COVID-19 late last week, automatically triggering a week of universal masking. If the county drops to a lower community level when community levels are updated at the end of the week, masks will go back to being optional. If we stay in the red, masks stay another week.

This has been the same policy JCPS has had since March. It follows CDC guidance. We all know the drill by now.

In other COVID-19 news, JCPS is no longer providing widespread testing because the funding for it ran out this summer. Tests will still be available to students who test positive or were in close contact with someone who tested positive. Due to the lack of testing, JCPS is not doing “test-to-play” this fall, nor is it continuing its vaccination-or-weekly-testing mandate for staff for the year.

And before anybody asks, Kentucky school districts get 10 nontraditional instruction days per school year. I repeat, 10 NTI DAYS FOR THE SCHOOL YEAR.

The law offering districts 10 remote learning days, which are different than NTI days, only applied to the 2021-22 school year. So there are no targeted remote learning days to keep schools or classes home this year.

Hmm, what’s going on?

Folks involved with JCPS’ Adult Education program were blindsided recently when they learned JCPS wants to end the program at the end of 2022.

The immediate news threw the program’s future into question. If JCPS backed out, a different community partner would need to step in to provide adult education services in Louisville. But what organization would take over? And would they be able to continue providing all services, especially free English classes for adults learning to speak the language?

According to the program’s leader, Ashley Janicki, she found out in an email from the state saying the program’s funding would be cut because JCPS felt the program wouldn’t be able to meet its performance goals. She said she wasn’t involved in the decision. Neither JCPS nor the state education and workforce development cabinet responded to questions about the situation.

The decision is up to the JCPS school board, which will hear about the program at its Aug. 2 meeting. Board chairwoman Diane Porter told me they aren’t currently expected to take a vote on the program’s future at the meeting.

Last week’s newsletter left a lot of question marks about what JCPS would talk about during its school board meeting last Tuesday. Here’s a recap:

Yes, JCPS is interested in buying part of the Passport site in the West End to use for the new West End middle school. Superintendent Marty Pollio said they’ve been in talks with Molina, the company who owns the site. The current game plan is Molina will use a piece of the property for a health care site, and JCPS would take the rest for the school. If or when this will actually happen is anyone’s guess.

Speaking of facilities, COO Chris Perkins suggested the district is gearing up to pitch an equity-focused method of deciding which schools will be rebuilt first in the near future. 👀

Board member James Craig almost pulled the personnel report detailing more than 200 educators leaving the district for additional discussion, but decided not to after learning the district’s presentation on teacher recruitment and retention is being moved up to next Tuesday. It was initially scheduled for Aug. 16.

