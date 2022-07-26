ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wampum to host 225 Pinewood Derby Race

Ellwood City Ledger
 5 days ago
WAMPUM – As part of the borough's 225th-anniversary celebration, there will be a “Wampum 225 Pinewood Derby Race” at 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Upper Pavilion at Wampum Community Park.

There will be categories for children up to age 11 and 12+, with prizes for fastest car and best design.

Car kits for the competition are $10 each, and must be purchased in advance at Ferrante’s Upholstering and Carpeting at 3384 Route 18. They can be reached at 724-535-8866.

