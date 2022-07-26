Easthampton fire department to hand out ice cream, equipment tours
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A chance to climb to the top of a fire engine ladder and enjoy ice cream.Insulin medication getting harder to afford
From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the fire department will be giving out free ice cream at the fire station, along with panoramic views of the city from the top of their ladder truck.
The event is free and open to the public.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0