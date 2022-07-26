ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Easthampton fire department to hand out ice cream, equipment tours

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A chance to climb to the top of a fire engine ladder and enjoy ice cream.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the fire department will be giving out free ice cream at the fire station, along with panoramic views of the city from the top of their ladder truck.

The event is free and open to the public.

