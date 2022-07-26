Financial planners to the next Mega Millions winner: Keep quiet about it

ATLANTA — Renata Smith says some things you need to keep to yourself.

“It goes from one mouth to the other. So I’d keep it very quiet,” Renata said.

Deonte Griffin would tell one person, and one person only. “Call my momma. Call my momma and tell her we’re rich,” Deonte said.

They’ll both be very careful should they win the latest Mega Millions jackpot: $830 million dollars.

If someone wins, it will be the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, so mum’s the word.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spoke to a financial planner who says if you win the Mega Millions, keep quiet.

“It’s going to be huge news if you let it out. It’ll turn into a circus,” Homrich Berg financial planner Adam Fuller said.

Fuller has been in the business for decades. He says before you tell any of your current friends, you need to hire some new friends.

“Attorney. CPA. Financial advisor. Get a plan together,” Fuller said.

Smith likes the advice. She says that kind of money can make a person very popular, and not always in a good way.

“You acquire a lot of friends that you’ve never had before,” Smith said.

