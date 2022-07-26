Despite new position, Clemson senior center Will Putnam considered among best in country

This college football preseason watch list is worth a closer look.

Will Putnam , Clemson's entry among 40 contenders for the Rimington Award given to the country's best center, is a senior who has never played the position. All 22 of his starts for the past two years came at guard. Injuries, absences and inexperience forced him to become this season's starter in the middle.

Putnam is moving over only a few feet, but reaching the top of the mountain from there would be quite a hike.

"He's done a great job," offensive line coach Thomas Austin said. "We feel good."

Clemson begins practice Aug. 5 and will open the season Sept. 5 at Georgia Tech, followed by the home opener five days later against Furman.

Putnam was joined on the watch list by ACC players Jakai Clark of Miami, Grant Gibson of N.C. State, Johnny Jordan of Virginia Tech and Michael Jergens of Wake Forest.

Clemson explored the transfer portal for a center but felt confident about moving Putnam and relying more on depth at guard. After 15 spring practices, they were even more confident.

"He had a great spring. Did a heck of a job," coach Dabo Swinney said. "... Putnam was a pleasant – I shouldn't say surprise because it was kind of an expectation with him because that's who he is. But, certainly, it was good confirmation in the spring about what we've see out of him."

Austin didn't want to say he was exactly surprised, either.

"Probably surprised," he said, "about how well Putnam took over the center job."

Jeopardy is a popular TV game show but not in the film room.

"We call it 'Ball in Jeopardy,' " Austin said. "Any time a guy puts the ball on the ground, whether it be a quarterback or running back, we track it. From a center standpoint, (Putnam) averaged about one a day for the first 10 days of practice, which, when you think about the number of snaps he's taken, is really good."

Putnam's misses were almost always low, Austin said, and that's OK. In this case, grounders are better than deep fly balls.

"You can deal with that," said Austin, who played offensive line at Clemson from 2006-09. "When I had issues as a player, I snapped it over the head. That's a problem, right? In the spring game , he didn't have a single bad snap."

Putnam has his own way of speeding up the process.

"He's going to take every rep full-speed," Austin said. "If you're going half-speed and you're practicing your snapping, everything can be fine. Now you speed it up and you've got (all-ACC defensive lineman) Bryan Bresee across from you."

Clemson moved all-ACC grad student Matt Bockhorst from guard to center last season because of injuries to Hunter Rayburn and Mason Trotter. Rayburn's turned out to be career-ending. Trotter is out indefinitely for personal reasons. Behind Putnam are redshirt freshmen Ryan Linthicum and Tristan Leigh. Redshirt sophomore Trent Howard played 53 snaps last season, all but three against S.C. State and UConn.

The difference between Putnam and Bockhorst is more time. Bockhorst took over just days before the start of last season and played the first four games.

"Bock dabbled in it through the spring, but he didn't have many competitive reps in the spring," Austin said. "You can't thank Bockhorst enough for what he did. Very unselfish. But he was in a tough position. Putnam's had 15 extra practices and the entire summer to get ready.

"He knows it. He feels it."

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Despite new position, Clemson senior center Will Putnam considered among best in country