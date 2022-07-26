ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

ADA Celebration Picnic takes place at Sterling State Park

By Suzanne Nolan Wisler
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 5 days ago
Nearly 150 attended Thursday’s three-county ADA Celebration Picnic at Sterling State Park.

The event marked the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Earlier report:Celebration of Americans With Disabilities Act today at Sterling State Park

The event was organized by Tennery McCutcheon from the Ann Arbor Center for Independent Living. The Center for Independent Living has locations in Monroe, Ann Arbor and Livingston.

Tiffany's Pizza, Jimmy John’s and Cakes by Stephanie provided the food.

“All leftover food was donated to the Oaks of Righteousness homeless shelter at the end of the day,” McCutcheon said.

Jeff Tuttle from Nash Icon 98.3 provided music and live coverage.

Guest speakers, games, door prizes and art projects also will featured.

The Monroe News

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

