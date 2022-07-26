Bayliss Public Library hosting graffiti contest for teen artists

SAULT STE. MARIE — Bayliss Public Library is again hosting its annual teen graffiti contest on Friday, July 29.

Kids between the ages of 10 and 17 will have the chance to use spray paint to try their hand at graffiti style artwork on canvases.

"Graffiti is harder than people think and people are always curious to give it a try and not get in trouble for it," said children’s librarian Sabrina Neveu. "It's always hard to reach teens but this event really draws some of the more artistic people."

The event begins at 1 p.m. on the front lawn of Bayliss Library and lasts for two hours. At 3 p.m., participants and library employees will have the chance to vote on their favorite pieces of work, separated by artist age group. People will vote on artists in the 10-13 age group and the 14-17 age group. The top artist of each age group will win $25 in chamber bucks from the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce and the second place winner of each group will win $10 in chamber bucks.

For kids age nine or younger, there will be sidewalk chalk available to draw with. People can also vote on their favorite pieces of sidewalk chalk and the wining child will receive $10 in chamber bucks.

The chamber buck prizes and art supplies are made possible because of a grant the children's section of the Bayliss Public Library received from the Youth Advisory Council of Chippewa County.

The teen graffiti contest has been hosted by Bayliss Public Library for several years and has provided an entire generation of local teenagers the chance to learn more about artistic expression in a non-harmful environment.

This event takes place at the same time as a large book sale happing at the Bayliss Public Library, starting at 9 a.m.

The graffiti contest has to take place outside to avoid inhalation of spray paint fumes and will be rescheduled if there is bad weather.

Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com