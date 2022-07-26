ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ex-Eagles, Giants running back — N.J. native and Super Bowl hero — signs with Ravens

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nj.com

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Glassboro, NJ
Baltimore, MD
Football
Glassboro, NJ
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Wayne Gallman
Person
Corey Clement
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ex Eagles#Stubhub#Ticketsmarter#Ticketmaster#New York Giants#The New England Patriots
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy