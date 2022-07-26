Planned Parenthood abortion ban lawsuit sent to SC Supreme Court, temporary injunction denied

COLUMBIA- Judge Casey Manning refused to grant Planned Parenthood's request for a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking the enforcement of the state's six week abortion ban, and he also granted a state motion to move the case to the South Carolina Supreme Court during a hearing on Tuesday morning.

Today's hearing was the first step in a larger lawsuit in which Planned Parenthood is seeking to outlaw the state's ban on abortions as early as six weeks, claiming the law violates South Carolinians' right to privacy under the state constitution.

"I will not grant a preliminary injunction in this case," Manning said after announcing the case would be heard by the state Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood declined to comment immediately after the hearing, and lawyers for the state could not be immediately reached for comment.

Molly Rivera, a spokesperson from Planned Parenthood of the South Atlantic, said before the hearing the ban has created a public health crisis in South Carolina that will only become harder to navigate as stricter bans are discussed by the state legislature.

"This fight is not over," Rivera said. "This is just the beginning."

– Tim Carlin covers county government, growth and development for The Greenville News.