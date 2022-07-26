ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia destroys 8 arms depots in Ukraine's Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions - defence ministry

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Reuters) - Russia’s armed forces destroyed eight Ukrainian missile and artillery arms depots in the southern Mykolaiv region and in the eastern Donetsk region, the defence ministry said in its daily briefing on Tuesday.

Ukrainian officials said earlier on Tuesday that Russia launched a “massive missile strike” against the south of the country overnight, including hits against infrastructure in the black sea port of Mykolaiv.

