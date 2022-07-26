Centre County’s hospitality industry is still suffering. This group is looking for solutions

Sharon Bitner pours a coffee for a guest at The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle State Park on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Centre County’s hospitality industry is struggling to rebound to pre-pandemic levels and tourism officials are taking notice.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau formed a task force to examine the issue and on Monday launched a campaign to recognize hospitality workers.

There are about 800 fewer hospitality workers now than before the pandemic, HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith said. That has led some businesses to cut hours or even close completely on certain days.

“The hospitality industry was devastated by COVID, both financially and from a staffing perspective,” Smith said in a release. “Given the challenges of the past few years, and those that remain for many of our establishments, the HVAB Board of Directors felt it was important to recognize those who have chosen hospitality as a career or who are working in the industry in some capacity, and let them know that the work they do matters.”

Task force chair Gary Hoover, who until recently led the Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce, said the group is looking to help businesses that are vital to the local economy and better spotlight “the many attractive” career opportunities available in the hospitality industry.

The Happy Valley Hospitality campaign will highlight the personalities and experiences of industry workers through “Profiles in Hospitality” on the HVAB website, blog and other platforms. To be considered for a profile, workers can email LesleyK@happyvalley.com.

Positive messaging about workers will be directed toward tourists as well; for example, it will be included in visitors guides and given to hotel guests and point them to the campaign’s online home at www.happyvalley.com/hospitality, where they can learn more about the workers who have provided service to them during their visit.

“We want visitors to remember that when they frequent a favorite Happy Valley dining spot, or attend an event or performance, or stay at a hotel or B&B that there is a team of talented,dedicated employees working hard behind the scenes to provide them with excellent service and great memories,” Smith said. “We want our visitors to appreciate our hospitality employees and what they have been through as much as we do.”

The State College Spikes will thank hospitality workers during Friday’s game and HVAB officials will be onsite to provide information about the campaign.

HVAB will also add hospitality awards at its annual fall event. Workers in food/beverage and lodging will be honored (front of house and back of house), and there will be an award for the broader industry.

Smith said while the campaign is meant to appreciate those already working in hospitality, perhaps it will encourage more people to join the industry.

“Hospitality can take someone as far as they want to go, it can open exciting new doors, and it can build skills that translate to any profession,” he said.