Pennsylvania State

Editorial: Why so quiet on state-related money, Gov. Wolf?

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago
Comments / 67

Me
5d ago

PA is falling apart but that’s alright, let’s send money to colleges that already overcharge students that want a degree. What a waste this administration is.

john wade
5d ago

Where is the $2000 for the people that need it not businesses or corporations just the everyday normal citizens of Pennsylvania?

jeanninefrances
4d ago

He’s quiet because he managed to get funding for his unnecessary projects but did not fight very hard for stimulus money for individuals. He doesn’t care because he doesn’t need the votes anymore. What a shame….

