San Antonio, TX

A 14-year-old went to Texas to help his family build a bigger house in Guatemala. Now his family is burying him.

KSAT 12
 5 days ago
Melissa Moreno Lopez
4d ago

his mother and father are at fault putting this child at risk. the father should of delt with working or trying harder. not putting a child to do so!!!!

16
Richard Aguirre
5d ago

smuggle(Coyote) does care, as long as they get paid. People that are trying to come in illegaling into the U. S is doing it all wrong, and costing their own life's. There no one to blame but them selves. Do it the right way, apply for a Visa....

14
Richard Aguirre
5d ago

My heart goes out to the family. But someone should have told his family that he's to young to work in the U. S.

