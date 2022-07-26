WNBA star Brittney Griner treated injuries with medical cannabis, defense argues as trial resumes

so we clearly see the backpeddling here. however, Biden using words like Russian "captors", "hostage" and "wrongfully detained", shows his complete ignorance in this situation. stop painting her a victim. she brought her personal stash of drugs to a NO tolerance country period. it's not because she is black or gay or for any other reason except she broke Russian law. y have laws if they aren't enforced? Biden insults Americans who actually suffered being held hostage by captors for this country. she is neither a hero, nor a victim. there r consequences to actions and in no way should she b exempt.
First it states that the drugs got in its luggage, accidentally. Now trying to use the 'medical need' card. Still illegal in Russia!
what part doesn't she understand this is not her first trip to Russia she knows that is illegal there also if you need that for pain wouldn't you have paper from your doctor..Hey admit it you wanted to get high and you got caught quit crying and do the time
