In the 608: Wisconsin State Fair 2022 Preview

MADISON, Wis. – Next week, the Wisconsin State Fair will celebrate 171 years of tradition. They hope to once again welcome over one million fairgoers over the course of its 11-day run.

The Wisconsin State Fair is back at State Fair Park in West Allis, running from Thursday, August 4th through the 14th.

It is the mission of the annual Wisconsin State Fair to celebrate agriculture and other industries paramount to Wisconsin’s rich history and promising future.

Their goal is to keep it a family-friendly, affordable, safe and educational event for all, creating memories and traditions to be carried on for generations.

The iconic Original Cream Puff, sold at the State Fair since 1924, is the most popular food item among Fairgoers. An average of 400,000 are consumed each year.

The first state fair was held in Janesville along the banks of the Rock River in 1851. In the early years, the State Fair travelled to different cities each year until a permanent home for the event was found in 1892 at its present location in West Allis.

Click here to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.