Jumio Announces Highest Sales Quarter Ever Powered by Financial Services and Healthcare Initiatives

Jumio, the leading provider of orchestrated end-to-end identity proofing, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced the highest sales of any quarter in the history of the company. This was fueled by an ongoing need for modern enterprises across all industries and geographies to know and trust their online users, from onboarding to ongoing monitoring.

This success correlates with the company’s global research, which found that 80% of consumers prefer identity verification measures when choosing online brands, and that financial services (75%) and healthcare (57%) are the most important industries for online identity verification when opening a new account.

The Jumio KYX Platform makes it easy to establish the identity and risk of new users, authenticate and monitor existing users, and detect suspicious transactions to meet increasingly complex compliance mandates.

“As customer choice and satisfaction increasingly relies on an organization’s ability to protect the customer’s identity and data, leading enterprises are entrusting Jumio with the protection of their digital ecosystems more than ever,” said Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. “Our relentless focus on innovation enables our customers and partners to deliver an intuitive and cutting-edge online experience to their end users.”

Other notable achievements in the second quarter included:

Key Executive Hires: Susan Walker joined Jumio as chief financial officer in May, bringing more than 25 years of corporate, Wall Street and business strategy experience. Jumio CTO Stuart Wells joined in April after nearly a decade at FICO, where he served as executive vice president and chief product & technology officer.

Susan Walker joined Jumio as chief financial officer in May, bringing more than 25 years of corporate, Wall Street and business strategy experience. Jumio CTO Stuart Wells joined in April after nearly a decade at FICO, where he served as executive vice president and chief product & technology officer. Innovation Lab: Also in April, Jumio unveiled its new Innovation Lab in San Diego, focusing on research and development for the broader technology landscape and enabling Jumio to facilitate innovation on a larger, long-term scale.

Also in April, Jumio unveiled its new Innovation Lab in San Diego, focusing on research and development for the broader technology landscape and enabling Jumio to facilitate innovation on a larger, long-term scale. Industry Recognition: The Jumio KYX Platform was named a gold winner for access compliance and risk management innovation in the 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 500 million verifications spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

