Former Atlantic Track Standout Competes on the National Stage

(Iowa City) Iowa Hawkeye All-American Hurdler Gratt Reed is heading into his junior year of eligibility with an outstanding resume.’ The Former Atlantic Class 3A State High Hurdle Champion qualified for the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships in both the Indoor and Outdoor meets this past season.

Reed earned second-team all-American in the 60-meter hurdles indoors, ran 7.78 at the NCAA Championships, placed third in the 60-meter hurdles (7.72) at the Big Ten Indoor meet, and fifth in the 200 meters in (21.03). Outdoors, he is a two-time honorable mention All-American in 110-meter hurdles (13.75), and as part of 400-meter relay, and placed 22nd in 110-meter hurdles (14.02) at NCAA Championships ran collegiate-bests 200 meters at Pepsi Florida Relays (20.92).

He says on top of that; he trains with elite-caliber athletes.

Despite the success, Reed notes some ups and downs. The key is never-give-up and always keep going no matter the results of the previous race.

Gratt Reed not only excels on the track, but he also excels in the classroom. The Big Ten recognize him as a Distinguished Scholar.