New York City, NY

Mets, Yankees face off in first game of 2022 Subway Series tonight

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Tonight is the first game of the Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets.

With both the Yankees and Mets leading their divisions, the Subway Series is set to draw lots of attention from dedicated fans. More than 40,000 fans will be heading to Citi Field.

The MTA is urging New Yorkers who plan on attending the game to take public transportation, as larger-than-normal crowds are expected. The MTA said it would have extra trains running to handle these crowds. Commuters can take either the local or express trains to reach the Mets-Willets Point Station right in front of Citi Field.

The NYPD and MTA police say they're adding officers at stations across the No. 7 line along with heightened police presence at Citi Field. The gates are set to open at 5:10 p.m., but fans are expected to show up even earlier. The parking lot opens at 4 p.m. for those who want to tailgate.

The first two games of the four-game series will take place at Citi Field Tuesday and Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
