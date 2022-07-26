ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

I-75 NB reopens; 2 hospitalized after crash

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSlAW_0gt2qvaY00

Ohio State Highway Patrol incorrectly identified one of the vehicles involved in the collision. The reporting has been corrected below.

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 northbound.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi hit a vehicle just south of Exit 68. OSHP said the semi then burst into flames.

Two people were taken to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

I-75 northbound traffic was being rerouted but the highway has since reopened.

The crash left debris on the highway, which caused a car traveling southbound to crash. Another car then hit a Tipp City police cruiser.

No injuries were reported in those crashes.

