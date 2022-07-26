Section of T Red Line reopens early after emergency track repairs

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 7/27/22 5:56 a.m.: The section of the Red Line that was shut down for emergency repairs has reopened early.

Initial coverage:

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced that a portion of the T’s Red Line will close for emergency track repairs starting Tuesday morning.

The inbound tracks will be closed from Palm Garden to Castle Shannon starting at 10:30 a.m. until Thursday afternoon.

Crews will be repairing about 46 feet of rail and an expansion joint where to breaks were recently discovered.

PRT provided the following information for T riders:

All riders traveling inbound from Palm Garden, Dawn, Fallowfield, Hampshire, Belasco, Shiras, Stevenson, Potomac, Dormont Junction, Mt. Lebanon, Poplar, Arlington, and Castle Shannon light-rail stations should use the outbound platform to take an outbound rail shuttle to St. Anne’s or (for individuals with mobility devices) Washington Junction and transfer to a Red Line, Blue Line or Silver Line rail car, all of which will be operating via the Blue Line tracks. The outbound rail shuttle will be free.

Riders traveling inbound from stations south of Washington Junction (Casswell, Highland, Bethel Village, Dorchester and South Hills Village) may experience limited delays with all vehicles traveling inbound via the Blue Line.

Those traveling from South Hills Village, Dorchester, Bethel Village, Highland, or Casswell to a station within the construction area will need to take any inbound rail car and transfer to an outbound Red Line car at South Hills Junction. The repairs will not impact any of the bus routes that use the Palm Garden Bridge or the South Busway.

Riders with questions are encouraged to call Pittsburgh Regional Transit Customer Service at 412-442-2000 or 412-231-7007 for TTY. Customer Service representatives are available weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

