ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Section of T Red Line reopens early after emergency track repairs

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIfUN_0gt2qhTc00

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 7/27/22 5:56 a.m.: The section of the Red Line that was shut down for emergency repairs has reopened early.

Initial coverage:

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced that a portion of the T’s Red Line will close for emergency track repairs starting Tuesday morning.

The inbound tracks will be closed from Palm Garden to Castle Shannon starting at 10:30 a.m. until Thursday afternoon.

Crews will be repairing about 46 feet of rail and an expansion joint where to breaks were recently discovered.

PRT provided the following information for T riders:

All riders traveling inbound from Palm Garden, Dawn, Fallowfield, Hampshire, Belasco, Shiras, Stevenson, Potomac, Dormont Junction, Mt. Lebanon, Poplar, Arlington, and Castle Shannon light-rail stations should use the outbound platform to take an outbound rail shuttle to St. Anne’s or (for individuals with mobility devices) Washington Junction and transfer to a Red Line, Blue Line or Silver Line rail car, all of which will be operating via the Blue Line tracks. The outbound rail shuttle will be free.

Riders traveling inbound from stations south of Washington Junction (Casswell, Highland, Bethel Village, Dorchester and South Hills Village) may experience limited delays with all vehicles traveling inbound via the Blue Line.

Those traveling from South Hills Village, Dorchester, Bethel Village, Highland, or Casswell to a station within the construction area will need to take any inbound rail car and transfer to an outbound Red Line car at South Hills Junction. The repairs will not impact any of the bus routes that use the Palm Garden Bridge or the South Busway.

Riders with questions are encouraged to call Pittsburgh Regional Transit Customer Service at 412-442-2000 or 412-231-7007 for TTY. Customer Service representatives are available weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Castle Shannon, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Car#Blue Line#The Red Line#Prt#Pghtransit
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local fire departments warning communities against scam

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Fire departments across Western Pennsylvania are warning their communities of a scam going around. People are receiving text messages claiming to sell T-shirts with proceeds going toward local fire departments. They are all scams. Nick Sohyda, Mount Lebanon fire chief, told us he received the...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

6-year-old boy recovering in hospital after accident in Westmoreland County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 6-year-old boy is recovering in UPMC’s Children’s Hospital after he was involved in an accident that resulted in the amputation of both his feet. Liam Lavelle was injured in Penn Township in Westmoreland County on Saturday night. He was life-flighted from the scene and underwent surgery as soon as he arrived. Another surgery is scheduled for early Monday morning. It is not clear how many other surgeries may be needed during the recovery process.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
121K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy