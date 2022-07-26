Kim Kardashian Then & Now: See How Much Her Face Has Changed Over The Years

Splash News/Shutterstock

This article was originally posted on 07/11/22 titled: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Facial Plastic Surgery She Has Had Done In New ‘Allure’ Interview

Kim Kardashian opened up about undergoing facial plastic surgery in the new cover story for Allure Magazine, and explained that she has had less work done than many might presume. The reality star, 41, revealed that she has only ever received Botox treatments in-between her eyebrows, but was adamant about this being the only surgical procedure she pursued for her face.

The SKKN beauty mogul was adamant about never having lip or cheek fillers when asked about the possibility. She also noted that she has never used eyelash extensions. “I have a drop of mascara on today,” she said. “I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.” The mom of four did admit to going for “a little bit of Botox,” but added that she’s been getting injections less frequently than before.

“I’ve chilled, actually,” she said regarding Botox procedures. She continued, discussing pressure to prioritize her appearance, “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet.” She added, “It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

When asked if she is ever setting beauty standards that are unattainable or unrealistic, the Skims founder replied, “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable.” She went on, “There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs. My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be … It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything.”

The billionaire also stressed just how vital looking good is to her by joking about a very undesirable situation: consuming poop. “I would probably eat s—t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger,’” she confessed. “Maybe just a bite. I don’t think I can do a whole bowl.”

Naturally, fans and even plastic surgeons on Twitter reacted to her new interview, with some “doubting” that her claims of no cheek or lip filler were “accurate.” As one other user pointed out, Botox might be all Kardashian will “admit to,” but the idea of “her valuing looking perfect” or “promoting her as perfect” can still create “unrealistic beauty standards” overall.

This article was updated on 07/26/22 with the information below:

Just in case you forgot, here are a couple of throwback pics showing how Kim *used* to look from when she was first in the public eye to today. After looking at her mind-blowing transformation over the years, do we still believe what she said about the cosmetic treatments and plastic surgeries she has and hasn’t had done? We’ll let you be the judge…

Kim clearly isn’t ashamed of how she used to look, as she regularly posts throwback pictures to social media; and it’s clear to see that they were taken before even the slightest hint of plastic surgery! She was still beautiful, but there's no denying that her face in the earliest pics was worlds away from what it is now!

Although Kim told Allure that she has only had "a little bit of Botox," fans and industry professionals are almost certain that she has had a *lot* more than she is letting on. As well as thinking that Kim has gone under the knife for several procedures, industry experts are also convinced that Kim has had a lot of fillers over the years too, more specifically in her cheeks and lips, as well as her eyes which are said to contribute to a smoother and more "youthful" appearance. Whatever she has had done, there's no denying that she doesn’t look anything like she used to!

Another one of the biggest differences between older pictures of Kim and newer ones is her hairline, which is cleaner than it was back in the day! It's more than obvious that Kim now has a lifted hairline, and her baby hairs are all but a distant memory thanks to alleged laser treatments.

"Kim's hairline has become neater since her early celebrity days and she has most likely had laser hair removal treatment on this area," an industry expert told The Mirror. "The lasering process typically takes six sessions (more if the hair follicle is thicker) and each session is staggered between two and four weeks."

Has Kim ever had rhinoplasty? The difference in Kim's nose from years ago is hard to ignore. "She has most likely had an open septorhinoplasty to slim the bridge and an alar base reduction to refine the tip of the nose," a surgeon from MYA previously told The Mirror, saying that the difference is extremely obvious when side by side before and after pictures are compared.

Although younger sister Khloé admitted that she got a nose job in 2018 and said it was the best decision she ever made, Kim has yet to make such a confession. But despite not confessing to having the nose job that all of her fans and industry experts think she has had, Kim has spoken out about the changes in her nose in previous interviews.

"People think I've had my nose done. I haven't," she told Wonderland back in 2016, crediting her makeup skills for the change in its appearance. "It does look smaller. Maybe it's the contour I use," she added. She also referenced the "bump" in her nose, although it's actually impossible to spot in more recent pictures, which is even more telling that she has had work done. "I used to hate this bump on my nose. Hated it. Now I love that it makes me look more ethnic," she added. Can you see the bump in her latest pics? Because we sure can't!

And what about fillers and other non-surgical treatments? As always, industry experts have a lot of thoughts! "In season 12 there is a clear change to Kim's facial features suggesting she had cheek fillers to enhance her bone structure and Botox around the eyes and to the forehead to ensure limited movement," an industry expert told The Mirror about what they think Kim may have had, which was echoed by a few more medical professionals.

"Her cheeks appeared filled — likely a product such as Voluma or Vollure," plastic surgeon Dr. David Shafer told US Weekly about what he *believes* she may have had done. "Around her eyes also looks filled, which gives a smooth and youthful appearance. She likely has dermal filler in her lips. She likely has also had thermal energy-based treatments, which tightens and lifts the deeper tissue of the cheeks along the jawline and the neck," he continued, before suggesting that while a lot of the changes can be attributed to non-surgical and surgical procedures, some of the other changes could be a little simpler, and down to something like different makeup.

Whether Kim did her own makeup in her Paris Hilton closet organizer days and then got her own glam squad, or whether she simply got better and more confident at doing her own makeup (or a little bit of both!) there's no denying that her makeup game has only got stronger as the years have gone on. "We also have to note that her makeup has become more sophisticated and professional compared to her earlier images," Shafer added.