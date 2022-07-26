Guardians’ Plesac throws ball out of Fenway, Bosox end skid
Boston — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to bring out the tarp, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1.
Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking double and Boston’s bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
The Red Sox are just 6-15 in July.
The Guardians lost their third in a row.
Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third to put Boston ahead 1-0.
Umpire crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarp and Plesac, who was walking to the dugout on the third-base side, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark.
The game was delayed 38 minutes by rain.
