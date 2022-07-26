Guardians’ Plesac throws ball out of Fenway, Bosox end skid

Sox WIN! Grounds crew workers run with the tarp as the sun sets after a rain delay during the third inning of a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

Boston — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to bring out the tarp, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1.

Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking double and Boston’s bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Red Sox are just 6-15 in July.

The Guardians lost their third in a row.

Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third to put Boston ahead 1-0.

Umpire crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarp and Plesac, who was walking to the dugout on the third-base side, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark.

The game was delayed 38 minutes by rain.

