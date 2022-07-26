ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Good Morning CaneSport 7.26.22

By CaneSport.com Staff about 6 hours
WHAT’S UP TODAY

First up this morning?

We have an interesting inside look at the situation with key Miami Hurricanes LB target Malik Bryant. So don’t miss that. Plus on our message board we have a closer look at what might be happening with the next announcement date for Cane targets, July 28.

We also continue our preview series with a closer look at a Virginia Tech program that’s really struggling. But could they put it together enough this season to challenge the Canes? And there’s also our continuation of the State of the U series with a look at special teams, a key area that’s often overlooked. Coincidentally our No. 6 player on the performance index is Lou Hedley, who should be one of the nation’s top punters.

And yesterday we also had a breakdown of a North Carolina team that hopes to be sneaky good this season despite losing some key pieces.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.

TODAY’S TOP HEADLINES

TWEETS OF THE DAY

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

I was just Youtubing some highlights – what’s the loudest play in Miami history?? … Posted by KLCane

The Carlos Jones TD return vs FSU in 1994

Devin Hester opening kick return vs UF

Bandy pick-6 against Notre Dame

Those are a few of mine

QUOTE OF THE DAY

A lot of guys try to make an announcement early, but it doesn’t pan out. If you make an announcement now, what does it mean? Nothing.

Elijah Williams, coach of LB target Malik Bryant regarding his postponed announcement

