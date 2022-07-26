MARLO ALLEVA: Frontal raise strengthens shoulders

Upper body strength can come from all angles Although it's normal to have your “go to,” more attainable movements, it’s good to throw in variation from time to time.

Our move today is a frontal raise. This exercise strengthens the shoulder muscles and also works the upper chest.

You will need a light hand weight for this move.

Whether standing or seated hold your chest tall, shoulders will be back and down, and holdyour core strong. Grip your weight in one hand, with your palm facing down, extending your arm down by your frontal thigh.

At this point you are ready to begin movement.

Proceed to raise your (extended) arm up and out from your body. Without locking the elbow continue to raise your arm to roughly shoulder level. Once you reach your fullest contraction slowly guide the weight back to the front side of your thigh.

Continue this motion for at least eight repetitions. If at anytime there is discomfort lower the amount of added weight.

Alternating sets from side to side, give yourself three sets of eight on each side.

This move is an added bonus to any upper body program to build strength and tone to the front of your chest and shoulders.

Marlo Alleva, a fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gill YMCA, can be reached at faluuzpa@msn.com