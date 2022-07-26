ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Police Department released from 1972 consent decree

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
 5 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has been released from a consent decree established back in 1972, certifying the department’s demographics represent the community.

The Castro vs. Beecher consent decree directed departments in more than 100 cities in Massachusetts to follow hiring ratios prioritizing black and Hispanic candidates for police and fire departments.

Departments are released from the decree when their percentage of black and Hispanic officers matches with the demographics of their communities.

Of Springfield’s 400 sworn patrol officers, 58-percent are Asian, Black or Hispanic.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

