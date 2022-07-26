ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Cooking: Community meals this week

By South Bend Tribune
 5 days ago
• Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. (or until out) today, Michiana Walleye Association, 13040 Day Road, Mishawaka. Pollack/assorted fresh fish, drinks extra. Carryout only. Cost: $13.

• Restaurant Weeks, July 25 to Aug. 7, downtown South Bend. Local restaurants offer hand-crafted dishes on specially priced menus. Options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Portion of proceeds benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital in South Bend. More information at EatDrinkDTSB.com.

• Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161, 133 E. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, 574-255-8319. Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14.

• Kitchen Open, 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 284, 23571 Grant Road, South Bend, 574-289-4459. Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post.

• Kitchen Open, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, American Legion Post 357, 5414 W. Sample St., South Bend, 574-234-5073. Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies.

• Corn and Sausage Roast, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Bowlers Country Club, 55839 Pine Road, South Bend. Food served noon until out, no carryout. Live music 7 to 11 p.m. Bake sale and more. Cost: $12 advance; $15 at door; ages 10 and younger, free. Limited seating inside, bring chairs or blankets.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

