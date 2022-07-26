ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Firefighters snuff out apartment fire in Kansas City, Missouri

By Gary Brauer
 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters made quick work of an early morning apartment fire on the cities southeast side.

Crews were called to 6929 E. 93rd St. in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Smoke and fire was reported showing from a two-story apartment building.

Fire crews knocked down the flames in short order.

The American Red Cross was called to assist one resident.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

