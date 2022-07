Miami Hurricanes PK Andres Borregales attempts a field goal against the Virginia Cavaliers on September 30, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Remember when Tremain Mack was blocking punts and kicks? Or the electric returns of Devin Hester and Roscoe Parrish? The University of Miami has its eyes on strong kicking/punting ... returns and winning this third of the game.