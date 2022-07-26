State awards Salt Fork State Park $250,000 for new nature center

The Ohio Controlling Board has approved more than $250,000 to build a new nature center at Salt Fork State Park.

According to a release from the office of Rep. Adam Holmes, (R-Nashport), the awarded funds will be used to pay for engineering and construction services for a 2,000-square-foot center, which will house exhibit galleries for live animal displays, terrarium, aquarium and taxidermy specimen. Holmes said the nature center will provides visitors the opportunity to learn about the area's unique natural and cultural history.

According to Stephanie O’Grady, media & outreach specialist with Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), plans for the new center are currently in the design process, so there are not a lot of details to provide yet.

"Themes are really general at this point. Sustainability of our natural resources will be an important and overarching theme of the building," O'Grady said. "The displays will depict fish and wildlife conservation in the area, including a little lightheartedness about the best-known (but maybe the most elusive) species – bigfoot."

The location in the park for the center has also yet to be determined, according to O'Grady, but there are several locations being considered including along the main park road.

No time line for groundbreaking or construction has been established yet.

“Salt Fork State Park is a real recreational treasure in the 97th District,” Holmes said. “This addition will be another great reason to visit.”

Salt Fork State Park is operated by ODNR Division of Parks & Watercraft. It is the largest of Ohio's 75 state parks with 17,229-land acres. The park features a 2,952-acre lake, making it a popular destination for recreational boaters and anglers. The park also offers a horseman's camp with 24 campsites and 70-plus miles of bridle trails.

