The Tools You Need To Make Pizza At Home, Without A Pizza Oven

A delectable pizza made from Joe Lamberti of Philadelphia's pizza pop-up, ?izza .

When I set out to interview pizza chefs about making restaurant-grade pizzas at home, I expected to hear about the necessity of portable pizza ovens. While I was unsurprised to learn about the best instant yeast (Fleishman’s) and the importance of buying high-quality crushed tomatoes, I was stunned that none of the chefs said the rest of us should shell out for a home pizza oven.

In fact, they all agreed that you can make amazing pizza — New York, pan, Detroit, grandma, Sicilian and more — with your regular oven. You just need a little guidance and a couple of affordable gadgets — namely, a pizza steel, which is a quarter-inch seasoned sheet of steel that retains and conducts heat far more than a pizza stone.

Dave Quaile, founder of Freelance Pizza, a Philadelphia-based mutual aid pizza pop-up, says upgrading to a pizza steel was “the best investment I ever made.”

“If you really want like restaurant-quality pizza out of your house, you’re gonna have to put the temperature up as high as it can possibly go,” he said. “A steel is better than a pizza stone because pizza stones crack, especially if you are cranking the temperature up.”

Joe Lamberti, founder of Philadelphia’s ?izza, which sells pizzas via Instagram and local pop-ups, said the key to perfecting home pizza is ensuring your oven is properly reheated. “Pre-heat your oven with the steel inside, as high as it goes for an hour,” he told HuffPost.

Apart from getting the right gadgets and ensuring your oven is hot, our experts say the biggest tip in making your own pizza is letting your creativity flow, finding what flavors you like and accepting that errors are a part of the process.

“Make a mess of your kitchen, make mistakes and turn them into something good,” Quaile said. “I used to make a pizza with whiskey caramelized onions, but one day I was out of whiskey and used espresso instead because it was around and it’s the best thing I’ve ever made.”

To help you step up your home pizza game, the experts break down everything you need.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1. Elevate your oven with a pizza steel (no, not a stone)

The Original baking steel

"You put one on the bottom to bake the pizza on, and then you put one on an upper-level rack to kind of serve as a thermal conduit," he said. "It just makes your oven a much more efficient battery of heat. I keep it in my oven all the time. I make bread, bagels, Cuban bread, anything on it. A pizza steel is that next jump-off to where you can really start making pizzas that you are super proud of."

A more budget-friendly pizza steel

"It doesn't matter who makes it," Carruthers said. "Just always buy a steel that's a little bigger than the pizzas you're gonna make."

This 16-by-13.4-inch pizza steel is a quarter-inch thick and has easy-grab holes for re-positioning in the oven (with oven mitts on, of course).

2. Get yourself a wooden pizza peel and a kitchen scale

Fante's Cousin Marko's wooden pizza peel

A peel will be a practical help in the kitchen for both raw and piping hot pies.

"When I first started, I didn't have one and I would launch that shit into my oven off of the back of like a sheet pan, and it was a nightmare," he said. "But don’t cut your pizza on the pizza peel; it puts lines in the wood and it makes it harder to clean and makes it harder to slide the pizza in the oven because it the sharp lines can rip the dough."

Metal peels are also popular, but Lamberti urges you to stick with wood. "Get a wooden one, 'cause the metal ones, the dough will stick to it quicker," he said. "The wooden one's a little more forgiving."

$19.99 at Fante's$27.01 at Amazon

A kitchen scale

$21.99 at Target$21.99 at Amazon

3. Don't forget storage containers and kitchen necessities

A set of mixed-size food storage containers

Lamberti's best advice is avoiding anything glass around raw dough, cheese and sauce.

This is a set of 44 microwave, freezer and dishwasher-safe mixed-sized containers with lids.

$22.91 at Amazon (originally $31.99)

And ... more tools you didn't think of

As you fall further down the home pizza rabbit hole and experiment with making your own doughs and perfecting your own toppings, you'll inevitably need different tools, containers and gadgets. Before dropping hundreds of dollars on kitchen gear at a big box store, Lamberti suggests hitting up a restaurant supply for the best prices.

Round storage container: $2.70 at KatomRectangular dough box: $19.83 at KatomVegetable peeler: $3.67 at Katom

4. Consider converting to square pies

9-by-9 pans for square pizza

You may have a preconceived idea of your ideal pizza shape. Yet, when it comes to making home pizza — especially in larger quantities — Quaile suggests embracing the square. Presetting your dough in a square pan makes a home pizza party much quicker. They're easier to store in the fridge, and they don't demand all the stretching that circles do.

"You can pre-bake these squares, then you just top them [when you want to cook] and then bake them again," he said. "It's way easier to not have to stretch any dough, not have to worry about getting the oven hot enough."

Quaile uses these budget 9x9 pans from Target at home and when doing pop-ups.

$8.09 at Target (originally $8.99)

5. Procure some pizza cookbooks

“My Pizza” by Jim Lahey

Quaile's biggest home pizza tip? Checking out cookbooks.

$27.89 at Bookshop (originally $29.99)$19.93 at Amazon (originally $29.99)

"Pizza Camp" by Joe Beddia

$27.85 at Bookshop (originally $29.99)$19.54 at Amazon (originally $29.99)

"Foodheim" by Eric Wareheim

$32.55 at Bookshop (originally $35)$23.80 (originally $35)