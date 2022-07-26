Branch Intermediate School District board discusses impact of latest COVID-19 infections

Examples of the spread of the more contagious Ba5 variant of COVID-19 are evident in the area.

Meetings faced quorum issues and cancellations because of COVID-19. Courts rescheduled proceedings because attorneys or parties tested positive for the virus.

Some of those testing positive admit doing so with home tests and not reporting the positive to local or state health officials.

The Branch Intermediate School District board Thursday had Diane Shiery, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, attending over the phone because of a positive test. Others in the room are masked because of exposure or just coming off quarantine.

Cynthia Rowe, assistant superintendent of Early Childhood Education, warned the board, "We're just a little concerned about COVID. There are some childcares in the community that have had children that have been tested positive for COVID."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said immunization is not mandated for children. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices now recommends that everyone six months and older receive the age-appropriate Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series.

The recommendation followed the CDC report that children 6 months to 4 years of age are hospitalized and die at a higher rate from COVID-19 than other vaccine-preventable diseases.

COVID-19 was the fifth leading cause of death among children under five years of age.

There is also the question of masks for younger children. Rowe said of Head Start as a federal program, "We don't know the verdict on the mask mandate. The universal mask mandate is in the performance standards for Head Start."

There is an interim federal rule with a process underway to make it a final rule.

"It would require masks for those attending (Head Start). The interim final rule, which is the universal masking mandate and the immunizations (except) for religious or medical waivers for staff," she said. "The only thing I know about the masking mandate right now is that we were we have been told throughout the last couple of months that it's still a requirement."

The federal office of Head Start said in May, "The mandate, which even requires staff and children to wear masks even outside, gives parents additional confidence that their children are safe."

The federal Department of Health and Human Services also stated, "If a parent refuses to allow their child to wear a mask while at their Head Start program, the program should not disenroll the child."

"Programs want answers, and we're trying to get answers from the Office of Head Start as to what we should be doing or what we need to be doing as we enter into the next program year," Rowe said.

This week is the final week for the summer Head Start program.

"We'll start roundups next week for 2023. We have about 149 children (65% of spots), who have been accepted for Headstart and 64%" for the state Great Start Readiness Program," she said.