What's your favorite Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival memory?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival is filled with entertaining activities.

Parades? Check.

Football greats? Check.

Hot air balloons? Check.

Fashion show? Check.

Monster rock band? Check. (Thanks, Journey!)

The Hall of Fame's first class was enshrined in 1963. Since then, the enshrinement has grown into a community celebration. Everyone, it seems, has a favorite memory — whether it's meeting one of their heroes or simply performing in the Canton Repository Grand Parade.

The Repository asked local leaders and volunteers to share their favorite memories from the event so we could share them with you. Here they are:

James Fye: Having lunch with legend John Madden

This year will be my eighth year volunteering for the HOF Enshrinement Festival. I love this weekend and all that it brings to Canton!!!

One moment that I will never forget, one which started my love for this event, occurred the first year I was a volunteer. I was a part of the security committee and that day I was at the then McKinley Grand Hotel downtown.

This was when all the Hall of Famers stayed there and our job was to keep anyone who was not permitted to be there, out. As you can imagine, with what is the largest gathering of football greats, you get a lot of people who try and get in.

They had finished lunch in the main ballroom and I was walking through checking the area when John Madden came into the room looking around. I was in awe! I had seen him multiple times over the weekend but never got a chance to meet him.

I asked him if he needed anything and he said that he had taken a nap and missed lunch and was just looking to see if there was anything left to eat. I asked one of the servers who was there breaking down the room if anything could be done to help him.

She let us know that there was still food left and she would be happy to make something for him and he should just have a seat. I let him know and he thanked her and I and took a seat.

He asked me my name and if I was a volunteer and from the area, I introduced myself, told him this was my first year and was excited to be a part. They brought him his lunch and he asked me if I had a minute to sit while he ate.

Uh … You Are John Madden … Coach, so much of what I learned about football came from your crazy telestrator drawings. Sure I can sit!!!

I sat in that empty ballroom with John Madden as we talked and he shared stories for over an hour. He asked about me, my family, and how amazing it was that Canton came together and made this weekend happen for all of the Hall of Famers.

He was so grateful to me and the other volunteers to make this weekend happen for them. As we sat there, anyone who passed the door and saw John came in and said hello. I mean, he’s John Madden!

Even the greats were a little in awe seeing him. Every time someone came in, he would shake their hand and introduce me — "Hey, have you met James? He lives here and volunteers to make this weekend happen for us."

He was so kind, nice, and grateful for me and throughout the rest of the weekend. Whenever he saw me, he’d stop and say "Hi."

Over the past eight years, I have met so many of the football greats, sat and heard their stories, maybe shared a cigar or two with some of my favorites. I don’t have a picture to share, an autograph to show you, but the memories, the stories, the friends that I have made over these years will outlast all of those.

If you have the opportunity to join us and play a part in some capacity, I hope you will be there to start making your own memories and stories to share.

James Fye is community engagement coordinator for Stark County for Ohio State University and the HEALing Communities Study. He lives in Perry with his wife and son and is active with many nonprofits in the community.

Alex Dowell: Enshrinement becomes a family tradition

My family moved to Canton from Fairlawn when I was 5 years old. My dad, Doug Dowell, grew up in the area and my grandpa, Hal Dowell, had a family medical practice on Logan Ave — which is why my parents decided to move back.

When we did, my mom wanted to become involved in our community. I played on community sports teams, helped her at community events and joined the Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts allowed me my first opportunity to march in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Canton Repository Grand Parade. I held a banner with my troop in front of a balloon.

I wish I could say I remember what balloon or banner we held, but what I do remember is spinning. The crowd loves a good spinning banner! The energy you feel when marching down Market Avenue during the parade is incredible.

I also remember my mom volunteering at the Balloon Classic and the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner. She worked for the trust department at First Merit Bank, whereas the bank was a regular sponsor for the festival, giving her ample opportunity to volunteer.

I have great memories of her girlfriends coming to the house and taking over our bathrooms, as they got ready in their tuxes to serve at the dinner. The year that Joe Montana got inducted was a BIG year — after all, he was my mom’s boyfriend No. 2. Don’t worry, my dad knew his place! Haha.

This time-honored tradition for Canton becomes part of local families’ traditions. It is more to Canton than just another Enshrinement Festival — it is a time of year for laughs, community, pride, and most importantly, Mary Ann’s Donuts!

Alex Dowell is the event manager for the Canton Repository Grand Parade as well as other downtown events for the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce. She was born and raised in the Canton area.

Amilah L. Johnson-Williams: 2021 Hall of Fame Fashion Show!

One day at work, Chris Gump and Ashley Miller approached me.

Chris said, "Hey Amilah, how would you like to walk in the Hall of Fame Fashion Show this year?"

Instantaneously, my mind thought, "Oh no!" Thinking of all my years of clumsiness, somehow my mouth blurted out yes! At that point, I’m shaking as if that moment was runway time! I couldn’t for the life of me, wrap my head around why I said yes.

Fast forward, over the weeks leading to the fashion show, I went to model fittings at Dillard’s and Lavender Bridal, took pictures in pretty clothes, and met fabulous people.

As Aug. 6, approached, I learned that I had six scenes and high-heel stilettos that I would have to walk in. I seriously panicked thinking about what my mouth signed me up for!

With all the anxiety welling up about being in the show, I also got bummer news, that none of my family would be available to attend. Without family support, I wanted to back out but didn’t.

The day before the show, we all assembled at the Civic Center to practice scenes; when I saw the runway, I thought of 55 reasons, why I should drop out right then and there. The runway was so long, I thought there is no way!

Runway day arrives, anxiety kicks in full speed, and I’m introduced to my clothing assistant, Cora Lee, from Dillard’s. She had to be an angel because I wouldn’t have made it without her.

I stepped onto the runway for my very first scene, terrified, then all of the sudden a group of women stood up and began cheering and applauding as if Beverly Johnson or Naomi Campbell had hit the runway! Talk about giving positive energy!

I made it through all of the scenes without catastrophe! I later learned that those women were football wives!

Everyone is different For me, it’s the little things that matter. The whole HOF Fashion Show experience was amazing growth for me, and will always be my favorite HOF memory!

Amilah L. Johnson-Williams is the office manager, events coordinator and volunteer coordinator for the Stark County Minority Business Association.

Stephanie Haney: Adding to memories by hosting the Fashion Show Luncheon

When I think of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, I know the memories I have from it will last a lifetime because so far, they’ve spanned my lifetime.

From the Balloon Classic to the Canton Repository Grand Parade and the Hall of Fame Game, and this year, to the Fashion Show Luncheon, it warms my heart to think of all the moments I’ve shared and the memories I have yet to create, during my favorite time of year in Canton.

I think my first memory from the Enshrinement Festival is from before I could even read, when my two brothers and I got our picture in this newspaper for standing and saluting as an American flag went by while we were seated alongside the parade route.

That parade would go on to be a major milestone in my life, for many years to come. Sometimes, it was for staying up all night long with friends over, not taking any chances to make sure we were wide awake to leave at 5 a.m. to get a great spot so we wouldn’t miss a thing.

The times when I couldn’t last all night, it was just as satisfying being the one woken up by my dad to go get the doughnuts for the crew who would be joining us at what felt like our secret parking spot behind the post office where he worked. (Having good parking by the parade route was everything!)

As I got older, whether I was marching in the parade as a Perry High School cheerleader, riding on the most glamorous float as a member of the 2005 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Queen’s pageant Queen’s Court, or taking my nieces and nephews to watch from the sidelines with me as others take their places in the lineup, the parade has continued to held a special place in my heart.

It’s been almost as special to me as the Balloon Classic. This is by far my favorite event, kicking off the festival activities each year and giving me an extra opportunity to see beautiful fireworks, which are one of my favorite things.

I remember going to the Balloon Classic grounds with my brothers, my mom and my grandparents, so excited to see the different shapes take off in the sky. For so many years, once they lifted off, we would pack up in my grandparents’ van and try to follow one to its landing spot.

Once, we actually found one as it came down and our reward was to help them pack up. It was the coolest experience, and I’m so glad I got to share it with my family.

Another tradition my family has long held is going to the Hall of Fame Game, something my younger brother and I still take turns doing to this day. (My dad gets us two tickets each year, so there’s always a little bit of jockeying to see who gets to snag the second one.)

Each summer, even when I lived far away, it was a tradition to check in on "whose turn it was," and make sure we all knew "Who are we rooting for?" because no one wanted to commit the cardinal sin of rooting for a team that the Browns would be playing that season!

And when it was my turn, you better believe I was in that seat, wearing the appropriate colors. Even over the 14 years I spent living in North Carolina, Los Angeles and New York, I wouldn't have dreamed of missing it. Not for the world.

This year I get to add a special new experience to my long list of festival memories. I get to host the Fashion Show Luncheon, alongside my good friend, Massillon native and Las Vegas DJ Freddy B.

I don’t yet know how this afternoon will unfold, but I do know this: I’m always proud to be from Canton, and I’m a little extra proud every August. That’s why I’m incredibly honored to have this new opportunity to be a part of something that continues to mean so much to me.

I look forward to what’s to come this year, and in the years to come, especially saying hello to everyone around town during the very best time in Canton!

Stephanie Haney is the digital anchor and legal analyst at WKYC (Channel 3) in Cleveland. She's a national and regional Emmy winner, award-winning podcast host and dog mom to Oscar Wilde McCool.

MJ Morgan: Marching in the Canton Repository Grand Parade

When you think of the Enshrinement Festival, there's a plethora of different events, activities, and traditions which take place during that weekend. Like the Balloon Classic, the Fashion Show Luncheon, the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner, the Enshrinees’ Roundtable, and the Canton Repository Grand Parade.

One core memory I have about the Enshrinement Festival and its numerous events is when EN-RICH-MENT of Stark County, a youth arts summer camp, became the first community group to ever be a part of the Grand Parade.

The group from this summer arts camp was their drumline and dance team Fruhntlahyn — now known as EDLA (EN-RICH-MENT Drumline Academy), consisting of youth from across the state of Ohio.

The youngest member at the time (2018) was my younger brother Syhlas Morgan. At the time, when we were told that we would be a part of the biggest parade that ever happens in Canton, Ohio, we were all excited. So, we worked hard!

During the summer, we would condition, train and practice any piece of choreography, marching, calls, and signals needed for the parade.

Under the leadership of former instructors Stacie Morgan and Keith Cross, the group was pushed to excellence, and they made sure we were ready for one of the biggest moments of our lives.

Then came the big day.

We all met early in the morning to prepare ourselves for the parade. Finally, it was time. With it being our first time, everyone was nervous and anxious, but with a little faith and prayer, we knew that we would do phenomenal. And that’s exactly what we did.

We took to the route and performed like nobody's business. Especially with the support of family and friends. And with such a powerful first-time appearance, we performed again in 2019 and 2021. This experience will forever hold a place in my heart and I am so appreciative and excited for what's next.

MJ Morgan is an intern for the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce. He lives in Canton with his mom, dad, and two younger brothers. He is a graduate from GlenOak High School and this fall will be attending Morehouse College in Atlanta to major in dance.

Steve Roman: Overseeing a joyous parade in 2021

I have been fortunate to volunteer for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival for eight years and have served as the parade chair since 2019.

Of all the events I’ve supported, I believe last year’s parade was the most special. The COVID-19 pandemic had forced us to cancel the 2020 Centennial Parade, so we actually had three separate classes of Hall of Famers to showcase in 2021.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, we didn’t get approval to move forward with the parade until just a few months before the event. The cooperation among the Hall of Fame, the festival and thousands of volunteers was remarkable. We were able plan and execute a once-in-a-lifetime event in record time.

Coming out of pandemic lockdowns, the crowds were large and the joy they expressed went beyond anything I’ve ever witnessed. It was tremendously gratifying to be a part of such a wonderful experience that meant so much to so many.

Steven Roman is an associate at the Timken Co. and a longtime volunteer for the festival.

Eric Stasiowski: Jim Irsay tossing money in the air

I have been volunteering for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival since 2001, including serving as chairman of the Grand Parade in 2010 and 2011. I have many memories of not only the event itself, but also the full year of planning and preparation it takes to put on the parade for 200,000 spectators along the route.

One of the most interesting and amusing recollections I have occurred during last year’s parade. I was responsible for stopping the convertible carrying 2020 inductee Edgerrin James so he could do a brief TV interview.

Everything went as planned until the interview was wrapping up. That’s when I noticed Edgerrin’s presenter, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, reach into his pocket and pull out a money clip. He started flipping through the bills. I thought to myself, "What an odd time to count your money."

Next thing I saw was him throwing all his money into the air like confetti. I’m not sure how much he threw, but the cash rained down on the parade route.

As the convertible pulled away, I quickly gathered up whatever money wasn’t already picked up by fans and handed the 50 or so $100 bills to people along the route. Irsay wasn’t done. A few minutes later, I watched as he showered another parade block with even more cash.

Irsay’s generosity speaks to the heart of the Pro Football Enshrinement Week. The athletes, owners and their representatives are all so appreciative of the kindness, support and love they receive from the Canton community.

Some acknowledge the warm hospitality by saying thank you. Others sign autographs. And at least one owner empties his money clip.

Eric Stasiowski is manager of online marketing for Timken Co. and a longtime volunteer at the festival.