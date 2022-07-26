Op-Ed: We need strong standards for polluting trucks

As an elementary school teacher in San Francisco and Pittsburgh, I watched children suffer because of air pollution. Students weren’t even allowed outside some days. The pollution aggravated my asthma, and there were days when I couldn’t even talk to the children if we were outdoors. Even after moving to rural Beaver County, my 2-year-old daughter and I are exposed to pollution from diesel trucks. In fact, many more diesel trucks than ever travel our roads as part of the fracking industry.

That’s why it’s so important that the Environmental Protection Agency do the right thing as it considers how to deal with pollution from heavy-duty vehicles that threatens the lungs and health of children across Pennsylvania. Their future is at stake.

Babies and children are especially vulnerable to harmful air pollution that spews from the tailpipes of diesel trucks. Tailpipe pollution can weaken their lungs, harm their developing hearts, and interfere with brain development and learning. In addition, pregnant women exposed to air pollution are more likely to deliver premature and low birth weight babies.

More than four in 10 of Americans live in places where the air is unhealthy to breathe, and much of that pollution comes from the transportation sector. The American Lung Association ranks Pittsburgh and Philadelphia 14th and 18th worst in the country for the volume of dangerous particles that families and children have to breathe into their lungs. Lancaster had more than 100 unhealthy air days in 2020, with Harrisburg and Reading close behind.

Parents across the country have to check the weather report to see if it's safe for their children to play outside. Our sons and daughters are missing millions of school days, and parents must often leave work to care for them.

Many of these children are from Black, brown and low-income communities. Rates of childhood asthma — which can send them to emergency rooms — are significantly higher for children of color. Latino children are twice as likely to die from asthma, and Black children are 10 times more likely to die from asthma than white, non-Hispanic kids.

Heavy-duty and other vehicles are responsible for 29% of all climate pollution, more than any other source. With climate change and climate-related disasters accelerating, it’s crucial to have stronger standards for these vehicles. And since the trucks covered by this rule will be on the road for decades, we have to begin a transition now to zero-emitting trucks and buses.

Like every mother, I want a healthy future for my child, and a healthy world for her to grow up in. The EPA’s proposal is a good start, but it needs to be stronger by prioritizing our children’s’ health — and their future.

Beaver County resident Rachel Meyer is a state coordinator for Moms Clean Air Force.