We’re Still Not Over Jennifer Lopez’s 'Pre-Loved' Alexander McQueen Wedding Dress—Here’s Why It Looks Familiar!

Splash News

Over one week later, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s surprise Las Vegas wedding that took place on Saturday, July 16th is all we can talk about! And her two wedding dresses – the high-fashion Zuhair Murad bridal gown and the Alexander McQueen dress that the 53-year-old Marry Me actress said she had in her closet for years – tend to dominate the conversation!

Fans were particularly obsessed with the latter of the two dresses, as J-Lo mentioned in her On The JLo newsletter that it was “from an old movie,” although she didn’t actually confirm which movie she was referring to, which understandably led to frantic digging from internet sleuths.

Interestingly, we still don’t know for sure – and fans are scratching their heads over why J-Lo didn’t mention the movie by name – but some people have speculated that it was either from the 2001 movie, The Wedding Planner, or 2004's Jersey Girl, with the scene ending up on the cutting room floor which explains why we haven’t actually seen it on screen.

More fashion-savvy sleuths, however, found a flaw in those theories, as the dress has finally been identified as the Alexander McQueen sleeveless floral jacquard full-skirt gown from 2015, which means it couldn’t possibly have featured in either of those movies. The dress is obviously now sold out, but you can check it out in a little more detail on the Bergdorf Goodman website. Featuring a jewel neckline, fitted bodice, a gathered full skirt, and a hidden back zip, which you can see on the website, it is by no means a subtle dress, and it’s clear to see that Jennifer was going for the wow factor with both of her stunning – albeit very different in style – dresses. We wouldn’t be able to choose between the two, either; and we still think she looked breath-taking in both!