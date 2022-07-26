Mansfield girls do well at All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron

AKRON — Juliana Van Harlingen of Ontario took fifth place in the stock division Saturday in the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron.

The 7-year-old girl was proud to place fifth, her mother Mandy Van Harlingen said Monday.

Juliana said of her Top 10 finish: “I was proud of myself and happy.”

Her mother said as far as liking the race, her daughter said, “It made me nervous a little bit because the hill was long, but it is fun.”

Juliana will be a first grader at Stingel Elementary in Ontario in the fall.

Columbus Grove racer just misses

Autumn Stechschulte, 12, of Columbus Grove, who competed in June at the North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby race downtown Mansfield, lost her first race in Akron “by just a small about of time,” her family said Monday.

Her parents Aaron and Cindy Stechschulte, said, “We are all very proud. What a great experience.”

Ruth Kinsey who with her husband, Russ, organize the local soap box derby race in Mansfield each year, said Ava Gaytan of Mansfield, the 2021 super stock winner of the North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby Race, competed in Columbus this year in the master’s division, since Mansfield does not hold that division, and won sixth place in Akron.

New York teen makes Soap Box Derby history

The Akron Beacon Journal reported 17-year-old Karlye Murphy from Hilton, New York, made Soap Box Derby history on Saturday.

Murphy was the All-American Soap Box Derby champion for the rally super stock division, making her the first person to ever win four All-American titles.

"I’m just completely overwhelmed,” Murphy said after her victory. “I’m so glad I was able to make history.”

With her win at the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships on Saturday, Murphy ended a stellar week of derby racing. She had also won the All-Star super stock division on Thursday and the AUI Rally Super Stock Challenge on Wednesday, making her the first person to capture all three titles in one week.

“She’s the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) of the Soap Box Derby,” said Jeff Iula, a Soap Box Derby historian and the former general manager of the All-American Soap Box Derby.

Murphy first won an All-American title in 2015 at age 10 in the local super stock division. The following year, she won the rally stock division. In 2021, she became the rally super stock champion.

She attributed her success to practice and hard work.

“Even with the world championships, it’s still nerve-racking and everything,” she said. “I try my hardest to just think of it as another rally race every time I get to go down this hill.”

Rain and two pauses in racing due to inclement weather failed to damper the excitement of the more than 300 racers competing in seven categories.

The Akron Beacon Journal contributed to this report.

