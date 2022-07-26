ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Muggy Wednesday, showers on the way for NYC Thursday

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says Tuesday night will be warm, mostly cloudy and pleasant. There's an increase in humidity Wednesday night with a chance for pop-up showers Thursday.

NEXT: Pleasant conditions persist into Wednesday. Becoming muggy Wednesday night into Thursday. A frontal system approaches from the west giving the chance of pop-up showers/storms Thursday afternoon/evening.

NEW: Weather to Watch for Friday for the chance of thunderstorms.

Overnight: Partly cloudy, warm and comfy. Lows near 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm and turning muggy late. Highs near 86. Lows near 74.

Thursday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Chance of afternoon pop-up storms. Highs near 89. Lows near 75.

Friday: Mostly sunny, very warm and muggy. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 87. Lows near 72.

Saturday: Seasonable, sunny and less humid. Highs near 85. Lows near 70.

Sunday: Sunny, warm and nice. Highs near 86. Lows near 71.

Monday: Sun and clouds and warm. Highs near 86. Lows near 73.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

