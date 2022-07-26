Muggy Wednesday, showers on the way for NYC Thursday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says Tuesday night will be warm, mostly cloudy and pleasant. There's an increase in humidity Wednesday night with a chance for pop-up showers Thursday.
NEXT: Pleasant conditions persist into Wednesday. Becoming muggy Wednesday night into Thursday. A frontal system approaches from the west giving the chance of pop-up showers/storms Thursday afternoon/evening.
NEW: Weather to Watch for Friday for the chance of thunderstorms.
Overnight: Partly cloudy, warm and comfy. Lows near 70.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm and turning muggy late. Highs near 86. Lows near 74.
Thursday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Chance of afternoon pop-up storms. Highs near 89. Lows near 75.
Friday: Mostly sunny, very warm and muggy. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 87. Lows near 72.
Saturday: Seasonable, sunny and less humid. Highs near 85. Lows near 70.
Sunday: Sunny, warm and nice. Highs near 86. Lows near 71.
Monday: Sun and clouds and warm. Highs near 86. Lows near 73.
Comments / 0