A woman in Alaska who allegedly had aspirations of becoming a serial killer has been charged with the murders of two men killed just hours apart. Brianna S. Wassillie, 24, was arrested on Sunday for the murders of Gregory Pitka, 34, and Travis Sheldon, 36, the Anchorage Police Department announced Monday. Police say both men were attacked on July 3 one block away from one another in Anchorage’s Sand Lake area within the span of a few hours. It remains unclear if Wassillie knew either one of the victims.

8 DAYS AGO