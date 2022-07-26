ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan murder arrest: Teen accused of shooting 2 younger teens

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in a shooting outside an East Harlem deli that killed a 14-year-old boy and wounded a 15-year-old, and police say he’s barely older than the victims.

The alleged shooter, identified by the NYPD only as a 17-year-old boy, was arrested Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal use of a firearm, according to authorities.

The unidentified teen is accused of opening fire on East 128th Street between Lexington and Park avenues around 4:20 p.m. July 19, hitting two younger teens who had just left an area deli, officials said.

Justin Streeter, 14, and the surviving victim, 15, tried to duck for cover amid cars when they came under fire, authorities have previously said. But Streeter, of New Jersey, was struck in the head and the older teen was hit in the left leg, according to police.

Streeter was rushed to an area hospital, but succumbed to his wounds. The other teen was hospitalized in what police characterized as stable condition.

Friends previously told PIX11 News that Streeter had just recently moved to New Jersey with his family to get a fresh start.

