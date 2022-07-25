It’s Frank Calderon with the Solid Waste Dept. of Miami-Dade County and Michael Miller

Just when you thought you couldn’t be more impressed with Miami’s real estate offerings, Turnberry Ocean Club’s triplex penthouse sets the bar even higher—literally. The tower, located in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida in northeast Miami, has made headlines for its ultra-luxe residences, bonkers amenity offerings, and five-star hotel-like service. But the triplex penthouse—officially called the Tower Suite—is the real crown jewel of the luxury residential complex. There are two triplex penthouses, with this being the largest at 20,000 square feet (including both indoors and outdoors). The move-in ready home, priced at $34.75 million, was designed by renowned interior designer Steven G of Interiors by Steven G, who created a Zen-like floating residence inspired by the chic elegance of Saint-Tropez.
