Sarasota Memorial Hospital best in Bradenton area, U.S. News & World Report says

U.S. News & World Report rated Sarasota Memorial Hospital as the top hospital in the Bradenton-Sarasota area in its Best Hospital rankings released Tuesday.

The report ranked Sarasota Memorial Hospital in the top 50 hospitals nationwide for rehabilitation for people recovering from serious injuries and debilitating diseases and for specialized urology care.

SMH’s 16 high-performing procedures include:

▪ Gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery

▪ Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair (AAA)

▪ Aortic valve surgery

▪ Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

▪ Colon cancer surgery

▪ Diabetes

▪ Heart attack

▪ Heart bypass surgery

▪ Heart failure

▪ Hip replacement

▪ Kidney failure

▪ Knee replacement

▪ Lung cancer surgery

▪ Prostate cancer surgery

▪ Stroke

▪ Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

“We are honored to once again be included in this prestigious list and recognized in such a wide range of specialties, conditions and procedures,” David Verinder, president and CEO of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, said in a press release.

“These rankings and ratings reflect our continuing focus on quality amid the pandemic, and we are extremely grateful to our team of physicians, nurses and staff providing exceptional care to our patients,” he said.

The report did not rank Bradenton’s HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital or Lakewood Ranch Medical Center on the U.S. News’ best hospital list.

“Having two specialties rank among the 50 best in the United States, and receiving high performing ratings in a third specialty and 15 widely performed conditions/treatments demonstrates the value Sarasota Memorial delivers to our community,” SMH-Sarasota Campus President Lorrie Liang said in the press release.

“I am extremely proud of our team. We are regularly ranked among the best hospitals because of their diligence, dedication and expertise,” she said.

Topping U.S. News & World Report’s honor roll for the best hospitals in the United States were No. 1 Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., No. 2 Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, and No. 3 UCLA Medical Center.

U.S. News evaluated data on nearly 5,000 hospitals to generate its hospital rankings. To be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients.

Of the nearly 5,000 hospitals analyzed and 30,000 physicians surveyed, only 175 hospitals ranked in at least one of the specialties.

Since 1990, the mission of U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals rankings has been to help guide patients, in consultation with their doctors, to the right hospital when they need care. The coronavirus pandemic underscored the importance of high-quality health care.

More information on the rankings is available here .