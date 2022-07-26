Going green! NY Waterway, NJ Transit to announce completion of major ferry retrofit

NY Waterway and NJ Transit will announce today the completion of a major ferry retrofit that cuts its emissions.

Here are the new specs on the motors:

Four 600-horsepower EPA Tier 1 engines are being replaced by two 900-horsepower EPT Tier 3 engines.

Capacity is being increased from 149 to 247 passengers -- a 60% increase, while those emissions and fuel use are going down.

The fully refitted Hoboken has brand new engines and greater passenger capacity, while using 25% less fuel and emitting 80% less NOx engine exhaust.

Five more ferries will be upgraded in the future.