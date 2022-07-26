ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Going green! NY Waterway, NJ Transit to announce completion of major ferry retrofit

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5LVE_0gt2G96N00

NY Waterway and NJ Transit will announce today the completion of a major ferry retrofit that cuts its emissions.

Here are the new specs on the motors:

Four 600-horsepower EPA Tier 1 engines are being replaced by two 900-horsepower EPT Tier 3 engines.

Capacity is being increased from 149 to 247 passengers -- a 60% increase, while those emissions and fuel use are going down.

The fully refitted Hoboken has brand new engines and greater passenger capacity, while using 25% less fuel and emitting 80% less NOx engine exhaust.

Five more ferries will be upgraded in the future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Traffic
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Transit#Ny Waterway#Ferries#Going Green#Vehicles#Nj#Ept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
News 12

News 12

96K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy