ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Oxford, PA

New Oxford dictionary will document the lexicon of African American English

KUCB
 3 days ago
www.kucb.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Oxford, PA
City
Oxford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxford English Dictionary#American English#English Language#Racism#African Americans#Harvard University#Hutchins Center#Oxford University Press#Fadel

Comments / 0

Community Policy