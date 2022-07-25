ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Travis Barker's 'wall of fame' chair post with Kourtney causes total fan confusion

By Brooke Harrison
realitytitbit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have found themselves as the topic of conversation yet again due to a peculiar Instagram story posted by Travis earlier today. Being the popular influencers they are, uploading multiple story’s per day is the norm, so it’s no surprise that followers want to know the inside...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Travis’ Ex-Wife Just Revealed What She Really Makes of Kourtney’s ‘Support’ Amid His Hospitalization

Click here to read the full article. All the best. Shanna Moakler reacted to Travis Barker’s hospitalization with only good vibes. The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized on June 29, 2022, and his ex-wife wished him well in his recovery. Travis was hospitalized at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after experiencing severe stomach pain. He and his wife Kourtney Kardashian first went to West Hills Hospital and was sent to Cedar Sinai in an ambulance. He was diagnosed with pancreatitis which was caused by a recent colonoscopy. Shanna told Us Weekly on June 30, 2022, “Thank you to everyone who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marie Claire

Kourtney Kardashian Dyed Her Hair an Ashy Purple and Gave Travis Barker a Tattoo—All in the Same Day

Kardashian update: Kourtney is the most interesting to look at. Because get this: the 43-year-old Poosh founder ditched her classic dark brown hair in favor of an ashy gray hue with eggplant undertones. The new look, which was thanks to the genius work of hairstylist Irinel de León, made its grand debut via Instagram. While the most recent photo certainly looks more silver, an Instagram Story Kourtney posted earlier in the day depicts a deep purple tone.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Elvis
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
wonderwall.com

Pete Davidson's marriage and baby plans might not line up with Kim Kardashian's, plus more news

Pete Davidson reveals becoming a dad is a big priority. Over the past nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have continued to get more serious as a couple. But with Kim pursuing a law degree while co-parenting four young kids with ex, Kanye West, do her future plans align with Pete's? Maybe not. Pete recently sat down with Kevin Hart for the comic's Peacock series, "Hart To Heart," and when he was asked about marriage and kids, the 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum said he hopes both are in his future. "It's my dream" to be a father, Pete tells Kevin in the Thursday, July 14 edition of the conversation series (via E! News). Pete, whose father was working as a firefighter in New York City when he died on the job in the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, went on to say he connects his family plans to his father's death. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kids,'" Pete said, explaining that his "reasoning" was, "I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now." Pete said that he doesn't "fault" his dad, he simply wants "to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that," adding, "I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't." He also confirmed he "100 percent" wants marriage to be a part of starting a family, telling Kevin, "that's the way I hope it goes." Kim, 41, is already a mom and although a judge declared her legally single, she's still navigating a difficult split from Kanye after filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. "I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," she said of potentially remarrying during a June appearance on "Today." "I don't want to make that mistake again." This week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim and Pete are "still having fun together and not totally at the point of having children together." The insider also noted Kim "feels like she's in the best place of her life" right now.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall
shefinds

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Happy Her Name Has Been Cleared’ After Palace Staff Bullying Investigation

Meghan Markle memorably made headlines in March 2021 after she was accused of bullying Palace staff during her time as a working royal. Soon after this, Buckingham Palace announced its intentions to investigate these accusations, a report that was recently completed. The Palace recently announced that it will not be releasing the findings, which seems to imply that Markle, 40, is in the clear and not found to have bullied anyone.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Travis Barker returns to stage with Machine Gun Kelly weeks after ‘life-threatening pancreatitis’ diagnosis

Travis Barker has returned to the stage just weeks after being diagnosed with “life-threatening pancreatitis”.In June, the Blink-182 musician was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he was put in “intensive treatment” for the condition.But Barker seemed on good form on Wednesday (13 July) as he made a surprise appearance on stage with Machine Gun Kelly at The Forum in Los Angeles.In footage that emerged on social media on Thursday (14 July), Barke appeared shirtless alongside Kelly for his song “My Ex’s Best Friend” and Avril Lavigne as she performed her track “Love It When You...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy