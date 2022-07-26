ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Meeting on Lisbon chicken ordinance continues

By Brooke Meenachan
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YcMr_0gt2D5g600

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Moves could be made on whether to allow chickens in Lisbon.

Village Council is set to have a reading of an ordinance Tuesday night.

3 taken by helicopter from I-79 crash in Mercer County

The idea is to let people have chickens in the village, with some restrictions.

This is the second reading of the ordinance. Three are needed before it can be approved.

Council meets at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Mercer County, PA
Lisbon, OH
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mercer County, PA
Sports
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Lisbon, OH
Government
Mercer County, PA
Government
Mercer County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Local
Ohio Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Council#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy