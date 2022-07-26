Meeting on Lisbon chicken ordinance continues

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Moves could be made on whether to allow chickens in Lisbon.

Village Council is set to have a reading of an ordinance Tuesday night.

The idea is to let people have chickens in the village, with some restrictions.

This is the second reading of the ordinance. Three are needed before it can be approved.

Council meets at 6:30 p.m.

